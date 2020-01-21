|
TUSCALOOSA - Ernest Lemuel "Buddy" Woodruff of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, age 92, passed away at his home on January 18, 2020. He was born in 1927, in York, Alabama, to Walter Ernest and Wenona Jackson Woodruff. He joined the United States Army after high school and ultimately served in four divisions of the military including the Army Air Corp, Air Force, and US Army Corps of Engineers.
Ernest completed a degree in Civil Engineering at The University of Alabama and was a member of Chi Epsilon Engineering Fraternity. He had a distinguished career as a professional engineer and established Woodruff & Associates, formerly Cockrell & Co., and served in consultant roles for West Alabama Waste Authority in his retirement. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa and served as Life Deacon as well as Chairman of both the Long-Range Planning Committee and the Building and Grounds Committee.
Ernest created a legacy of love and family that will continue through his wife, Buna Stokes Woodruff; daughters, Karan Woodruff Clark (Mark) of Birmingham and Sharon Woodruff Smelser (Joey) of Tuscaloosa; sons, Walter "Woody" Woodruff (Debbie) of Tuscaloosa, and Wayne Woodruff (Libba) of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Elizabeth Woodruff Kane (Bill) of Austin, Texas, Audra Woodruff Eason (Joey) of Birmingham, Jackson Woodruff (Hailey) of Prosper, Texas, Tyler Clark (Kristie) of Birmingham, Meredith Clark Craven (Terrence) of Birmingham, Betsy Clark Rountree (Josh) of Reno, Nevada, Ernest "Bud" Woodruff (Alex) of Tuscaloosa, Brad Woodruff (Alysan) of Woodville, Texas, Mary Kate Woodruff Merchant (Stephen) of Tuscaloosa, Brittney Smelser Rhoden (Ryan) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and John David Smelser (Claire) of Birmingham; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Ernest and Wenona Jackson Woodruff; and his sisters, Ruby Woodruff McHugh and Eleanor Woodruff Hammerling.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
Honorary pallbearers are the Paul Nelson Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, Home Instead Tuscaloosa, Amedisys Hospice, Mrs. Wilena Sims, Ms. Gladys Washington, Mr. Cleveland Winn, and West End Friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to Amedisys Hospice Foundation (https://regions.billeriq.com/ebpp/AmedisysFoun/Login) or the First Baptist Church Builders for Christ Scholarship Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 21, 2020