Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernest Ray Payne Sr.

Ernest Ray Payne Sr. age 90, of Tuscaloosa, AL, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Graveside services and burial will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Rev. John Drawhorn will be officiating.

Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Blanch Jones Payne. He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda P. McCaleb; son, Earnest Ray Payne Jr.; and grandchildren, Angie Baker and Chad McCaleb.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store