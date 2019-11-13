Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Ernest W. Collins III Obituary
EUTAW - Ernest W. Collins, III, age 72, of Eutaw, Ala., passed away on November 10, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Jay Seal officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise "Bebe" Williams Collins; father, Mayor Ernest Wilson "Rainy" Collins, Jr.; sisters, Carolyn Collins Ingle and Louise Collins.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Debbie Presley Collins; daughters, Laura Collins Lee and Holly Kate Collins; son, Roger Dale Bunn; granddaughters, Ivie Kate Lee, Rainy Gene Lee; niece, Meredith Ingle; nephew, Chip Ingle; and adopted grandchildren, Abby Jackson, Trey (Samuel) R. Jackson, III.
Ernest was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on August 19, 1947. He graduated with a degree from the University of Alabama, and later taught at Westlawn Junior High School. He also managed the Dollar Hide Hunting Club.
His passions were Alabama Football, hunting, and going to the beach with his family. Ernest loved people and telling tall tales. His wit, smile, and kind spirit were well-known.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Jackson, Ed Lee, Mike Morrison, Will Morrison, Dale Pate and Daniel Pate.
In special memory of Ernest, donations can be made to the and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 13, 2019
