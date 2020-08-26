Ernestelle Parke Durrett
Eutaw - Ernestelle Parker Durrett, age 86, of Eutaw, Ala., died August 23, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Mesopotamia Cemetery in Eutaw, Ala. with Wann Funeral Home in Chattanooga, Tenn. directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin King Durrett.
Survivors include her son, Russell Parker Durrett (Maija) of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; daughter, Lisa Durrett Hailey (Joe) of Lookout Mountain, Tenn.; grandchildren, Martha Elizabeth Durrett, Theodore Parker Durrett, Parker Sellers Hailey and Mitchell Scobell Hailey.
Ernestelle was born November 28, 1933 in Hughes Springs, Texas. She graduated from Hughes Springs High School and Scott and White Nursing School in Temple, Texas. While in nursing school, she met Melvin, her husband of 62 years while he was stationed at Fort Hood. She practiced nursing in Eutaw and Greene County as a home health nurse and also at the Greene County Health Department. She then continued her career as the Health Occupations teacher at Peter J. Kirksey Vocational School. Ernestelle was a member of Eutaw Baptist Church, The New Era Club and the Greene County Historical Society.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greene County Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 431, Eutaw, Alabama, 35462.
Arrangements are by Wann Funeral Home & Cremation Center. (423) 821-7551
