GREENSBORO - Ernestine Cole Prisoc of Greensboro, Alabama, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on May 19, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Rhodes Chapel Baptist Church with Reverend Albert Lyles officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Kynard (Evan) and her son, Ronald Prisoc (Dianne): four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Shane Crews, Slade Prisoc, Tony Smelley, Andy Williams, Charles Williams and Marshall Williams.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Regina Harrell, the staff of Moundville Health and Rehab and the staff of Hospice of West Alabama for the excellent care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rhodes Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 11481 County Road 32, Greensboro, AL 36744.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 21, 2019