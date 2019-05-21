Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Rhodes Chapel Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Rhodes Chapel Baptist Church
Greensboro, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Prisoc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Cole Prisoc

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernestine Cole Prisoc Obituary
GREENSBORO - Ernestine Cole Prisoc of Greensboro, Alabama, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on May 19, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Rhodes Chapel Baptist Church with Reverend Albert Lyles officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Kynard (Evan) and her son, Ronald Prisoc (Dianne): four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Shane Crews, Slade Prisoc, Tony Smelley, Andy Williams, Charles Williams and Marshall Williams.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Regina Harrell, the staff of Moundville Health and Rehab and the staff of Hospice of West Alabama for the excellent care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rhodes Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 11481 County Road 32, Greensboro, AL 36744.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
Download Now