Etha Burns

TUSCALOOSA – Etha Taylor Robinson Burns (Rooster), age 97, passed on June 20, 2020 at Hunter Creek Health and Rehab. Public viewing for family and friends will be today, 1pm – 4pm at Rainey Mortuary Service.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Mack Robinson and Jamie Lee Burns; her son, Clifton Mack Robinson, Jr.; son-in-law, Earl Blossom; daughter-in-law, Linda Robinson; step-son, Johnny Lee Burns; parents, Thomas and Malinda Hall Taylor; five sisters, and two brothers.
Left to cherish her memories are a daughter Bobbie Robinson Blossom; sons, Lawrence Robinson and James Bruce Burns (Sonia); nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Bishop Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews; cherished friend and caregiver Phyllis Ash and caregivers at Hunter Creek Health and Rehab Center.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Rainey Mortuary Service
Funeral services provided by
Rainey Mortuary Service
4807 20th St
Tuscaloosa, AL 00003-5401
205-758-1300
