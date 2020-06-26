Etha Burns

TUSCALOOSA – Etha Taylor Robinson Burns (Rooster), age 97, passed on June 20, 2020 at Hunter Creek Health and Rehab. Public viewing for family and friends will be today, 1pm – 4pm at Rainey Mortuary Service.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Mack Robinson and Jamie Lee Burns; her son, Clifton Mack Robinson, Jr.; son-in-law, Earl Blossom; daughter-in-law, Linda Robinson; step-son, Johnny Lee Burns; parents, Thomas and Malinda Hall Taylor; five sisters, and two brothers.
Left to cherish her memories are a daughter Bobbie Robinson Blossom; sons, Lawrence Robinson and James Bruce Burns (Sonia); nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Bishop Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews; cherished friend and caregiver Phyllis Ash and caregivers at Hunter Creek Health and Rehab Center.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 26, 2020.