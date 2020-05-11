|
NORTHPORT – Ethan Lane Pate, age 22, of Northport, Ala., died May 5, 2020 in Northport, Ala. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Montgomery officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to services. Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North is in charge of the arrangements.
Ethan was preceded in death by his paw, Sam Taylor; and granny, Frances Taylor.
Survivors include his parents, Tracy Barrett (Tim) and Tommy Pate (Denise); brother, Coleton Pate; step- brothers, Tory and Taylor Barrett; grandparents, Thomas Pate "Pawpaw" and Sue Pate "Granny Sue"; and cousins, Jessica and Trent Watson, Jeffrey and Tiffany Pate.
Ethan was a 2015 graduate of Northside High School. He continued to serve as a Captain for the Northside Bass Anglers. He worked as a welder at Bama Mill. Ethan was one of the hardest working, selfless and giving people you would ever know. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it. He had a smile that would light up the room. He was the friend everyone dreamed of having.
Ethan was an avid hunter and fisherman with a passion for the outdoors. If he was not working you could bet he was on a lake somewhere fishing. When Ethan was not fishing he loved spending time with his friends and Amber Sanford.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Grampovcnik, Trent Watson, Nathan Harris, Ebenear Perez "Elps", Adam Lesley, Grant Ray, Tyler Thomas and Logan Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers are Northside Bass Anglers, Wayne Traweek, Deuel McBride, Wayne and Kelly Sanford, employees of Bama Mill and Chris Johnson.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 11, 2020