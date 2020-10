Or Copy this URL to Share

Ethel Hamilton

Tuscaloosa - Ethel Hamilton, 65 of Tuscaloosa died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1pm at Harris Family Cemetery, Sawyerville. Rev. Schmitt Moore will officiate with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Public viewing for Mrs. Ethel Hamilton will be today, October 16, 2020 from 12 noon until 5pm at Rollins' Mortuary.



