Ethel Mae Caldwell

Ethel Mae Caldwell Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ethel Mae Caldwell, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., went peacefully to be with our Lord on March 11, 2020.
She was born on May 2, 1932 in Oakman, Alabama and preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Travis L. Caldwell; parents, John Floyd and Annie Rutledge Banks; brothers and sisters, Odell Banks, John W. Banks, Hugh Watson Banks, Imogene Hyche, and Ruby Lee Walton.
Mae is survived by her daughters, Beverly Vanoy (Mel) of Romulus and Beth Anderson (Harry Jr.) of Montevallo; grandson, Will Yates; granddaughter, Lauren Snow (Tyler); great-grandson, Anderson Snow; and great- granddaughter, Ryleigh Snow. She is also survived by her brother, Rutledge Banks of Athens, Alabama.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Walker Memory Gardens in Jasper, Alabama. Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North will be directing and Rev. Jerry Sherrell will be officiating the service.
The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Brian Wilhite, Morning Pointe, and Hospice of West Alabama for their love and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 13, 2020
