Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church
Ethel Sanford Bigham Obituary
SAMANTHA - Ethel Sanford Bigham, age 99, of the Samantha community, died Wednesday, January 28, 2020, at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Terrell Jones and Rev. Jerry Montgomery officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 30, 2020
