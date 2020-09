Ethel Virginia Acker McJenkinTuscaloosa - Ethel Virginia Acker McJenkin, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa with Dr. Curtis Kelley officiating. There will be a brief visitation at the graveside immediately following the graveside service. Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity provider, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.