TUSCALOOSA - Ethlyn Eason, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 26, 2019 at UAB Hospital. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Benville Baptist Church with Rev. Simon Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 4, 2019