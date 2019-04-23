Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Ettie A. Simon Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ettie A. Simon, age 95, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on April 20, 2019 at her home. Services will be at 2 p.m. on, April 24, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joseph Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Minor H. Simon.
Survivors include her daughters, Emily "Amy" Halladay (Tom) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Elaine Heywang of Jackson, Miss.; grandson, Michael Heywang, Jr. of Ridgeland, Miss.; sisters, Estelle Mulligan of Columbia, S.C. and Nolia Gwin of Adger, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ettie was an avid Atlanta Braves and Alabama football fan. Quilting was another one of her favorite pastimes.
The family would like to express their gratitude to her caregivers, Glenda and LaToya.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the West Alabama Humane Society.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 23, 2019
