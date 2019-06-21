|
|
FAYETTE - Mrs. Euline Dodson Housh, age 97, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence. Funeral Services were held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Scott Davis and Michael Marion officiating. Burial followed at the Fayette City Cemetery.
Mrs. Housh was preceded in death by her husband, Earl D. Housh; and her parents, Bevie Lee Dodson and Exie Lee Burrow Dodson; her maternal grandparents, Rayford A. Burrow and Rebecca Pauline Miles Burrow; and her paternal grandparents, James Hamilton Dodson and Mary Ethel Hubbert Dodson.
She is survived by her daughter, Denese Housh Marion (Michael); granddaughters, Tabatha Marion McCray (Robin), Micque Marion Kramarczyk (Ed); great-granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth McCray; and great-grandson, Robert Michael McCray.
Pallbearers were Alva Grimsley, Gene Deal, Dale Lawrence, Dale Hindman, Skipper Newman and Jerry Dodson.
Honorary pallbearer was Dr. Fred Yerby.
Mrs. Housh was a 1940 graduate of Fayette County High School. Prior to her death, she was the oldest member of the Fayette First Baptist Church where she attended since early childhood. She loved her church and for as long as possible, she was active in the Golden Circle Sunday School Class and Women's Missionary Union. She was a previous member of the Progress Club, Inc., and United Daughters of the Confederacy. She worked with her husband, Earl, in running the Fayette Processing Plant for 22 years. She loved to sew and quilt and was talented in these crafts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Fayette First Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019