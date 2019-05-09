COKER - Eulon Tucker, age 88, of Coker, Ala., passed away May 7, 2019. Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Northport Church of Christ with Bro. Kerry Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Big Creek Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, at the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Orthie Tucker; brother, Willard Tucker; and sisters, Estaline Mayfield and Sarah Catherine Box.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Nellie Tucker; daughters, Debra Hester (Roger), Tammy Yager (Steven), Becky Tucker, Tina Smelley, Jessica Potter (Justin), Emily Bowles (Chris), Amy Tucker, Donna Sarver (Dan) and Kristi Tucker; sons, Michael Tucker (Michele), Patrick Tucker (Sandra), Ben Tucker (Wendy) and Matt Tucker; sisters, Dorothy Nell Tucker (James), Tommie Tucker (James), and Jimmie Barnes; 25 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Tucker was a United States Army Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a former deacon of Northport Church of Christ and served for many years. He retired from Thompson Tractor after more than 30 years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and woodworking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Together with his wife, they raised 13 children and were foster parents to many other children for more than 25 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eagles Wings, Inc. of Tuscaloosa. Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 9, 2019