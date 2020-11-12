Eunice Ann Lindsey Sellers
Northport - Eunice Ann Lindsey Sellers, age 84, of Northport, went home to be with her
Heavenly Father on Friday, October 30, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with Rev. Carl Sudduth and her son-in-law Bryan Dunn officiating. The body will lie in state at Northport First United Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Ann was born on September 24, 1936. She graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1954. Ann then married Melvin on June 29, 1956. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She always put others needs before her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Lindsey; sister, Linda Fondren; brothers, Joe R. Lindsey, and Henry Mac Lindsey.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Herman Melvin Sellers; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Bryan); son and daughter-in-law, Melvin Lindsey (Valerie); grandchildren, Melvin Cole and Marianna Lindsey; sister, Polly Carver of Enterprise, Ala.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who she loved dearly.
Ann was a giver to others expecting nothing in return, and she received so much joy by doing for others. If she were here she would want all of us to make someone's day special by any act of giving whether it be by baking homemade bread, a phone call, or a card. She would want all of us to follow in the footsteps of Christ as she did by giving to others. Ann was employed by South Central Bell where she retired with 35 years of service. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and had several recipes published in the Yellow Calling All Cooks Cookbook. Ann was a member of Northport First United Methodist Church. She loved the Lord and will always be remembered for her sweet and kind-hearted disposition which allowed her to never meet a stranger, she loved baking homemade bread and delivering many loaves to family and friends through the years.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. and Mrs. Keith DeBell and staff of West Alabama Internal Medicine, Dr. James Barnett and staff, Amedysis Home Health staff, retirees of Bellsouth, friends and neighbors of Flatwoods Community.
A special thanks to all the caregivers who cared for Ann over the past eight years. The family would also like to express their thanks for the many prayers and calls received during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Northport First United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 700 Main Street, Northport, Alabama 35476 or a charity of your choice
in memory of Ann.