Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter AME Zion Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter AME Zion Church
Resources
Eunice Hearns Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Eunice Hearns, age 95, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Eunice Hearns will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter AME Zion Church. Rev. Dr. Jeffery L. Cammon will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Eunice Hearns will be today, January 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 31, 2020
