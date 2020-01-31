|
TUSCALOOSA - Eunice Hearns, age 95, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Eunice Hearns will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter AME Zion Church. Rev. Dr. Jeffery L. Cammon will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Eunice Hearns will be today, January 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 31, 2020