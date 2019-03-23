|
GREENBRIER, TENN. – Eva Ammons Hollis, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center. She was a resident of Greenbrier, Tenn. and was born in Carrollton, Ala.
She is survived by her children, Paul Helms (Carol) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., John Helms of Woodbury, Darlene Dyer (Johnnie) of Gordo, Ala. and Doug Helms (Gerri) of Greenbrier, Tenn.; and special niece, Nell Jolly of West Point, Miss. Ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Ammons and Virginia Brandon Ammons; her husband, Earl Hollis; two daughters, Sara Jane Martin and Nancy Abigail Kelley and grandson, Chadwick O'Neal Kelley.
Ms. Hollis was a member of the Church of Christ and was a retired LPN. She worked at General Hospital, VA Hospital, Sunny Point Nursing Home and Woodbury Nursing Center. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, gardening and canning.
Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Gilley officiating. Interment will follow in the Thyatira Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday.
Arrangements are being handled by Woodbury Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., Woodbury, TN 37190, (615)-563-2311 or to leave condolences for her family please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 23, 2019