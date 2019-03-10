Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Northport Church of God
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Northport Church of God
EvaLee Plyler Obituary
NORTHPORT - EvaLee Plyler, age 78, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Northport Church of God at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
Mrs. Plyler is survived by her husband, Winston Plyler; daughter, Sabrina Harless (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Christian Harless and Taylor Harless; sister, Martha Sherrill; brother, Vernon Marcum (Suk Hui) and a host of relatives and friends. Bishop Greg Strickland and Bishop Harold Kelley will officiate.
Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 10, 2019
