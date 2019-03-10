|
|
NORTHPORT - EvaLee Plyler, age 78, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Northport Church of God at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
Mrs. Plyler is survived by her husband, Winston Plyler; daughter, Sabrina Harless (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Christian Harless and Taylor Harless; sister, Martha Sherrill; brother, Vernon Marcum (Suk Hui) and a host of relatives and friends. Bishop Greg Strickland and Bishop Harold Kelley will officiate.
Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 10, 2019