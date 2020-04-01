|
|
EUTAW - Evelyn Durrett Yeager, age 85, of Eutaw, Ala., passed away March 29, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Mesopotamia Cemetery with Gene Dockery officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fulton G. and Dorothy King Durrett; brother, Melvin King Durrett; and sister, Margaret Durrett Wascomb.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Munford Yeager of Eutaw, Ala.; daughter, Connie Yeager Smith of Alford, Fla.; son, Thomas Durrett Yeager of Tallahassee, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eutaw Baptist Church or Greene County Ambulance Service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 1, 2020