GREENSBORO - Evelyn Jean Baker Thomas, age 82, passed away December 14, 2019 at the Hale County Hospital in Greensboro, Ala. Services will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Bible Methodist Church with Brother Steve Vernon and Brother Arthur Thomas officiating and Magnolia Chapel South directing. Burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Birdie Burton and Perry M. Baker; her brothers and sisters; daughter, Jennifer Gail Thomas Cleve; and son, William Michael Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, William Cecil Thomas; daughters, Sheree Johnson (Wayne), Iris Bessiouni (Ken Eaton), Karon J. Johnson (Paul); daughter-in-law, Linda Thomas and son-in-law Brian Cleve; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Evelyn and Cecil were married as teenagers in Columbus, Miss. and Mama became a military wife as Cecil enlisted in the Air Force. We all have wonderful memories of our travels with his deployments. Daddy retired in the early 1970's and we settled down in his hometown of Greensboro. It was then that Mama worked for the first time – other than her full-time job as a mother of five. She ran a country store for several years then started a babysitting service in her home. She is lovingly known as "MawMaw" to her grandchildren and to many of the children she helped raise for some 20 plus years. She was an excellent cook and homemaker with deep family values. She taught us to be honest and hard working to which we are all thankful. She has loved and was loved by many and we are deeply saddened by her passing.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers include Frankie and Wayne Osburn, Melissa and Dan Gentry, and Bobbie Abernathy.
Special thanks for her care to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and the Hale County Hospital.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 17, 2019