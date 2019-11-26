Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Grant's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Stamps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn "Lena" (Abernathy) Stamps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn "Lena" (Abernathy) Stamps Obituary
FOSTERS - Evelyn "Lena" Abernathy Stamps, age 88, of Fosters, Ala., passed away peacefully Sunday, November 24, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Grant's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Griffin and Rev. Don Springer officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Stamps; parents, Alonzo and Mattie Abernathy; her five brothers and her five sisters.
Survivors include her sons, Glenn Stamps (Laura Leigh Thompson), Monty Stamps, Lance Stamps and Keith Stamps; her grandchildren, Taylor Stamps and Dalton Colombo; great-grandchildren, Brantley Blackwell and Wesley Lancaster; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A special mention of neighbors, Pete and Sue Hitchner, Aubrey Joe Rouse, the Hydrick family, and special family friends, Buffy Challenger and her sons, Jackson and David.
Lena grew up in Fosters where she met Charles, her husband of 50 years. She had a quick wit and a helping hand. She was a voracious reader, a spectacular painter, and a collector of unique art. She adored traveling and was always ready to go on a moment's notice. She treasured her church, Grant's Creek Baptist where she was a lifetime member. Most of all, Lena cherished her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Pallbearers will be her sons.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Grant's Creek Baptist Church and friends and neighbors of the Fosters, Ralph and surrounding communities.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grant's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -