FOSTERS - Evelyn "Lena" Abernathy Stamps, age 88, of Fosters, Ala., passed away peacefully Sunday, November 24, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Grant's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Griffin and Rev. Don Springer officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Stamps; parents, Alonzo and Mattie Abernathy; her five brothers and her five sisters.
Survivors include her sons, Glenn Stamps (Laura Leigh Thompson), Monty Stamps, Lance Stamps and Keith Stamps; her grandchildren, Taylor Stamps and Dalton Colombo; great-grandchildren, Brantley Blackwell and Wesley Lancaster; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A special mention of neighbors, Pete and Sue Hitchner, Aubrey Joe Rouse, the Hydrick family, and special family friends, Buffy Challenger and her sons, Jackson and David.
Lena grew up in Fosters where she met Charles, her husband of 50 years. She had a quick wit and a helping hand. She was a voracious reader, a spectacular painter, and a collector of unique art. She adored traveling and was always ready to go on a moment's notice. She treasured her church, Grant's Creek Baptist where she was a lifetime member. Most of all, Lena cherished her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Pallbearers will be her sons.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Grant's Creek Baptist Church and friends and neighbors of the Fosters, Ralph and surrounding communities.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grant's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 26, 2019