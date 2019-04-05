Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evie Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evie Aleese Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evie Aleese Campbell Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Evie Aleese Campbell, age 16, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 29, 2019 in Vance, Ala. Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home with Mr. Mavin Keys officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1 – 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, John Robert Lee and James Butch Campbell; uncles, Jay Campbell and Joey Campbell; cousin, Darryl Wade Moore; and half-sister, Kassidy Blake Campbell.
Survivors include her parents, Joy Sexton Campbell and Jeffrey Scott Campbell; sisters, Ashlyn Sexton Grammer (Preston), Kaitlynn Faith Campbell and Kellsey Brooke Campbell; grandmothers, Peggy Farmer Lee and Melba Jean Campbell; aunt, Janet Moore (Brad); uncle, Danny Lee (Mitzi); cousins, Greg Moore, Brandon Lee and Alex Lee.
Evie was a kind and giving person who loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed life, which was evident from the big beautiful smile that she always wore! She was an old soul with a servant's heart. Her strength was unwavering and her love and loyalty ran deep. She was a light in this dim world and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Preston Grammer, Brandon Lee, Alex Lee, Greg Moore, Brad Moore and Danny Lee.
Honorary pallbearers are Tuscaloosa Hyundai, Rodney Jones, Heritage Nursing Home, John Colson Grammer, Bailey Hubbard, Grant Townsend, KC Stephens, Carter Ashcraft, Dawson Stokes, Jackson Sexton, Hunter Barks, LJ Moore, Brandon Sexton, Breylon Spence, Brylan Beavers, Brian Roberts, Caeson Hubbard, Diego Juarez, Clay Peak, Hunter Sute, Barry Buckner, Bill Barkley, Rob Dunn, Ridge Dunn and Russell Dunn.
The family would like to express special thanks to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now