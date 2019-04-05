TUSCALOOSA - Evie Aleese Campbell, age 16, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 29, 2019 in Vance, Ala. Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home with Mr. Mavin Keys officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1 – 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, John Robert Lee and James Butch Campbell; uncles, Jay Campbell and Joey Campbell; cousin, Darryl Wade Moore; and half-sister, Kassidy Blake Campbell.

Survivors include her parents, Joy Sexton Campbell and Jeffrey Scott Campbell; sisters, Ashlyn Sexton Grammer (Preston), Kaitlynn Faith Campbell and Kellsey Brooke Campbell; grandmothers, Peggy Farmer Lee and Melba Jean Campbell; aunt, Janet Moore (Brad); uncle, Danny Lee (Mitzi); cousins, Greg Moore, Brandon Lee and Alex Lee.

Evie was a kind and giving person who loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed life, which was evident from the big beautiful smile that she always wore! She was an old soul with a servant's heart. Her strength was unwavering and her love and loyalty ran deep. She was a light in this dim world and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Pallbearers will be Preston Grammer, Brandon Lee, Alex Lee, Greg Moore, Brad Moore and Danny Lee.

Honorary pallbearers are Tuscaloosa Hyundai, Rodney Jones, Heritage Nursing Home, John Colson Grammer, Bailey Hubbard, Grant Townsend, KC Stephens, Carter Ashcraft, Dawson Stokes, Jackson Sexton, Hunter Barks, LJ Moore, Brandon Sexton, Breylon Spence, Brylan Beavers, Brian Roberts, Caeson Hubbard, Diego Juarez, Clay Peak, Hunter Sute, Barry Buckner, Bill Barkley, Rob Dunn, Ridge Dunn and Russell Dunn.

The family would like to express special thanks to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary