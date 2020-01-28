Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memory Hill Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for F. A. Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. A. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. A. Taylor Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - F. A. Taylor, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 27, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Memory Chapel with Pastor Chuck Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Taylor; daughter, JoAnn Lowery; son, Randy Taylor (Rita); grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor (Mitch) and Jessica Wells (Adam); and three great-grandchildren, his little fishing and hunting buddy - Cade Taylor, Aiden Wells and Declan Wells.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Presley and Dr. Whitehead.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F. A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now