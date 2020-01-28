|
|
TUSCALOOSA - F. A. Taylor, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 27, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Memory Chapel with Pastor Chuck Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Taylor; daughter, JoAnn Lowery; son, Randy Taylor (Rita); grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor (Mitch) and Jessica Wells (Adam); and three great-grandchildren, his little fishing and hunting buddy - Cade Taylor, Aiden Wells and Declan Wells.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Presley and Dr. Whitehead.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 28, 2020