VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
402 Kicker Road
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
402 Kicker Road
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Deacon Famous Wendell Fornis Jr.

Deacon Famous Wendell Fornis Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Deacon Famous Wendell Fornis, Jr., age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on December 16, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Service will be 12 noon Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Kicker Road, Tuscaloosa, Alabama with Rev. Frank Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose and Steel Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 20, 2019
