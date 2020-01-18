|
NORTHPORT - Faustino Reyes Medrano, age 78, of Northport, Ala., passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020. Mr. Reyes was born October 4, 1941.
Mr. Reyes is survived by his wife, Soledad Martinez; daughter, Laura De La Garza (Robert); sons, Ramon Reyes (Velia), Carlos Reyes (Cristina), Sergio Reyes (Aurora), Faustino Reyes, Jr. (Rosa), Mario Reyes (Marisol) and Roberto Reyes; 26 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Reyes was preceded in death by grandson, Michael A. De La Garza.
Mr. Reyes served in the Mexican Army before becoming a farmer. He farmed for many years in Mexico before relocating to Alabama to be near his family.
The services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Sunset Funeral Home in Northport Alabama. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service time. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Special thanks to his special friend/caregiver, Gabriela Aquilera.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SunsetBrown-Funeral.com for the Medrano family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 18, 2020