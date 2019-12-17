|
NORTHPORT - Faye Acre Lyles, age 97, of Northport, Alabama, went to her heavenly reward at Hospice of West Alabama on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She loved the Lord, her family, work and cutting her grass.
She was preceded in death by her husband, JC; and their son, Jessie "Sonny".
She is survived by a sister, Virginia Rogers; sister-in-law, Esther Acre; and her grandchildren, Brian (Shanon) and Kristi (William); great-grandson, Jay; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Magnolia North Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, with Dr. Ken Cheek officiating, followed by burial at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Special thanks to the many caregivers at the end of her life that gave her comfort.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice or the church of your choice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 17, 2019