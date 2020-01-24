Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Faye Dockery Guy

Faye Dockery Guy Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Faye Dockery Guy, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 21, 2020 at Forest Manor. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Guy.
Survivors include her sons, Donald (Sharon) and Ronald; nephew, George Dockery, III; grandchildren, Jeremy Garrison, Scott Bonner and Beth Adams; and several great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Garrison, David Jack ""DJ"" Taylor, Justin Wright, Brian Shuttlesworth and Doug Hinton.
Honorary pallbearers are Brother Herb's Sunday school class at Circlewood Baptist Church, Dr. George Miller and the staff of Forest Manor Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circlewood Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 24, 2020
Download Now