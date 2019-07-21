|
TUSCALOOSA – Faye P. Shelby, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died July 19, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her nephew, Ryan Colburn (Tammy) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Faye was a special aunt – talking with her was always a treat. Her kindness and love cannot be overlooked. She'll always be number one to us. We shared many good times. We love you to the moon and back, Ryan and Tammy Colburn.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Hawthorne, Wesley Pierson, Rusty Pierson and Danny Pierson.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 21, 2019