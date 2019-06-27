|
TUSCALOOSA - Faye Ryan, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 22, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rick Mitchell officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel and Crematory directing. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Ryan; sons, Dennis and Ronald Ryan; father, Lester Brackner; and mother, Nettie Brackner Marshall.
Faye is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Watts (Charlie); grandchildren, Dawn Bryant (Kevin), Karen Perkins (Todd), and Ryan Watts (Suzanne); six great-grandchildren, Jack and Luke Bryant, Elizabeth and Emma Sloan Perkins, and Rylee and Elijah Watts; extended family, Lois Lawrence, Betty and Gene Terry, Gay Colvin, David and Kay Ryan, Cathy Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Watts, Steve Terry, Tommy Colvin, Barry Lawrence, Mark Lawrence, Dave Ryan and Scott Ryan.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Ledbetter, James Hoggle, Paul Gartman, Carol Mitchell, Mary Ann Perrigin, Edna McKinley, Jewel Tyner, Kip Tyner, Rebekah S.S. Class members, Holt Baptist Church, Forest Lake Baptist Church, Dr. George Miller, Dr. Charles Gross, Dr. W.M. Hill, Greg Hamerick, and Wednesday Morning Live Group.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 27, 2019