TUSCALOOSA - Faye Stringer Alldredge, age 88, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church Chapel, with Reverend Vial Fontenot officiating. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service at church. A private family burial will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
Mrs. Alldredge was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, William Walker Alldredge; her parents, Noah and Emma Johnson Stringer; sister, Veta O'Quinn and brother, Noah Stringer, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Gene Alldredge (Angela); daughter, Suzanne Fleming (Steve); five grandchildren, Meredith Hancock, Bennett Alldredge, Lilly Alldredge, Matt Fleming (Lauren) and Mary Beth Brown (Andy); and three great-grandchildren, Violet Hancock, Henry Brown and Ruby Fleming. Mrs. Alldredge is also survived by her sister Sue Ann Schilling, and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Alldredge grew up in Tylertown, Mississippi. She worked as a secretary to various professionals over her career, including an attorney, a professor, a physician and her final and favorite, secretary to the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church. During that time, she went from taking dictation in shorthand while wearing white gloves, to using a computer.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church for over fifty years. She loved working with children, and taught children's Sunday school and special needs children for many years. She most recently worked with the Second-Hand Rose ministry, where she was able to combine her love of flowers and people, providing fresh flower arrangements and visits to those no longer able to attend church. She also volunteered at DCH Regional Medical Center and Hospice of West Alabama.
Most of all, however, she was a dedicated wife, mother and Mimi. She loved her family, and was very proud of their accomplishments, which was evident to all who spoke to her. She adored her husband and devoted herself to his care during a lengthy illness, demonstrating to her family a wonderful example of love and commitment. She was a fantastic cook, a talented seamstress and needle-worker, and a gifted gardener. She never met a stranger. She will be missed for her friendliness, her humor and her chocolate pie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second-Hand Rose ministry of First Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 25, 2019