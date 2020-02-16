|
TUSCALOOSA - Faye Tyson Kennedy, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on February 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Marguerite D. Tyson of Butler, Ala.; her sister, Yvonne T. Napp; and a granddaughter, Kaitlin Roberts.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, William H. "Bill" Kennedy; daughters, Kathryn Roberts (Duncan) of Tuscaloosa, Dr. Lisa Kennedy of Memphis, Tenn., Amy Robinson (John) of Tuscaloosa, and Kerry Kennedy (Joe Rossomanno) of Tuscaloosa; sister, June M. Tyson of Butler, Ala.; grandchildren, John Thompson (Kari) of Helena, Ala., Sarah Roberts of Tuscaloosa, Nick Thompson (Andra) of Nashville, Tenn., Rain Kennedy (Preston Kemp) of McCalla, Ala., Will and Mason Robinson of Tuscaloosa, Ella Kennedy of Memphis, Tenn., and Anna Rossomanno of Tuscaloosa; and great-grandchildren, Josie, Ainsley, and Xander Thompson of Helena, Ala.
Faye and her husband Bill, originally from Butler, Ala., went to the University of Alabama and eventually settled in Tuscaloosa to raise their family. She earned a master's degree in Special Education and loved teaching those with special needs.
Forest Lake United Methodist was her church home, where she always had a smile for everyone. Faye to her dearly loved Bill, Mama to her grateful daughters, and Mamama to her grandchildren, all will greatly miss her gentle spirit.
No public visitation or service will be held, family remembrances will be observed privately. For those considering donations in her memory, please consider Hospice organizations and Caring Days in Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 16, 2020