|
|
NORTHPORT - Fayomia Barnette Cook was born April 14, 1930, in Hale County, Alabama, and passed away peacefully with family by her side November 24, 2019, at Forest Manor Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by husband, Floyd R. Cook; parents, Vester and Velma Barnette; and sister, Nina Stewart.
Although her memory was failing, Fay managed to make the most of her last years, spreading her joy and cheerfulness wherever she was. Fay's warm and compassionate personality brightened the day for all she encountered. She loved people and was a friend to many. From babies to all ages, Fay treated everyone as someone special because she truly felt that way.
Fay's family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the many, who helped her at Regency Retirement Village, Forest Manor Rehab and Nursing Home, and Oasis Hospice. She loved and appreciated all of you. We are also grateful to Shelia Rinehart and Andrea Abernathy for their years of caregiving. Thank you for your friendship and compassion.
Fay enjoyed working for many years as a dietician at the Perry County Hospital. It was a special honor for her to be selected "Marion's Business and Professional Woman of the Year". She loved her clubs, especially the Happy Homemaker's Club. She was an active member of Siloam Baptist Church in Marion, Alabama. Fay served as a Sunbeam's teacher, nursery worker, Girl's Auxiliary Leader, and Woman's Missionary Union Action Leader. Fay's hobbies included gardening, cooking and ceramics.
Survivors include her children, Donald R. Cook (Connie) of Marion, Alabama and Vickie C. Walker (Donnie) of Northport, Alabama; sister, Nancy Cochran; grandchildren, Rayford Cook (Whitney), Chad Cook (Tricia) and Jenay Young (Jason); great-grandchildren, Jason Collin Young, Ava Cook, Wesley Cook and Cayden Cook; and many nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Scott Fulgham, Dr. Shane Lee, and the Joy Sunday School Class at Siloam Baptist Church.
Services will be Wednesday, November 27th, at Siloam Baptist Church. Visitation is at 1:00 p.m., memorial service at 2:00 p.m., with burial following at Pine Crest Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Siloam Baptist Church, 505 Washington Street, Marion, Alabama 36756 or to a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 27, 2019