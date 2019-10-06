|
LYMAN, S.C. - Flo Ella Frazer, age 86, of Lyman, S.C., passed away on October 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. James Carey officiating. A private burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Chapel.
Flo was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Howard Frazer; sons, Mark Frazer and Joseph Frazer; parents, Stanley C. and Elizabeth Lambert; sister, Joyce Meyer; and brother, Stanley D. Lambert.
Survivors include daughters, Kim Carey (Jim) and Andrea Claxton (Jerry); sons, Hal Frazer (Carol) and Keith Frazer, Jr. (Lisa); sister, Yvonne Arrington (George); brother, Ronald Lambert; grandchildren, Ashley Frazer, Sarah Harris (Stephen), Breen Carey (Valerie), Shanna Cory (Jacob), Hanna Claxton, Ella Claxton, Mitchell Frazer, Grace Hampton Frazer, Madison Frazer, Wesley Frazer, Courtney Frazer and Hayley Frazer; and ten great-grandchildren.
Flo was born in Kenova, W.Va. and resided in Tuscaloosa from 1977 to 2018. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and devoted Christian who epitomized the words ""faithful servant"".
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 6, 2019