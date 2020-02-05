Home

Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
Flora Walton
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Flora Dell Walton

Flora Dell Walton Obituary
FAYETTE - Flora Dell Walton, age 87, of Fayette, Ala., passed away February 3, 2020 at Fayette Medical Center Long Term Care. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Rev. Tim Meherg officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Walton was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Maggie Stough; brother, Sidney Stough; and sisters, Olene Palmer and Nettie Stough.
Survivors include her husband, Earl Walton; daughter, Linda Thigpen (Henry); sister, Wynell Stough; grandsons, Jason Thigpen (Elizabeth) and Joshua Thigpen; and great-grandchildren, Colton Thigpen, Caroline Thigpen, Crawford Thigpen, Kaylee Thigpen and Kylee Thigpen.
Pallbearers will be Doug Milligan, Dean Stough, Jason Thigpen, Josh Thigpen, Ronny Dunn and Thurman Fowler.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Fayette Medical Center Long Term Care Unit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Research for Alzheimer's Disease.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 5, 2020
