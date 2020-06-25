EUTAW - Florence Sanford Lashley, age 84, of Eutaw, Ala., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Greene County Residential Care. Services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Roger Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Jefferson Sanford and Annie Spain Sanford; son, Robert Ward Holemon; seven sisters and five brothers.

She is survived by her husband, James C. Lashley; daughters, Robin Blair (Chris), Bridget McCool (Jeff); son, Brent Lashley (Terri); sister, Florene Galese (John); brothers, James Sanford, Chester C. Sanford and Nathan Sanford (Kathy); grandchildren, Tyler Blair, Kristen Blair, Brenna Lavender (Webb), Nikki Taylor (Bradley) and Katie McCool; great grandson, Cullen Lavender.

Florence was born on August 15, 1935, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. to Jeff and Annie Sanford. She graduated from Montgomery High School in 1953. She worked at the University of Alabama for over twenty years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She lived her life with a strong faith in God and always put the needs of others before her own.

Pallbearers will be Jeff McCool, Chris Blair, Brent Lashley, Webb Lavender and Tyler Blair.

Honorary pallbearers are Green County Nursing Home Staff, Mary Byrd, Carolyn Nixon, Valeria Nixon, Allen Livingston and Eutaw Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greene County Ambulance Service or The Compassionate Friends, a non- profit organization.









