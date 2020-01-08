|
COLUMBUS, MISS. - Flossie "Lucy" Howard, age 94, of Columbus, Miss., died January 7, 2020 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Tabernacle Cemetery in Ethelsville, Ala. with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Howard; her parents and ten siblings.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha Hildreth and husband, Jimmy; sister, Odell Herron; two grandchildren, Chris Hildreth (Kristy) and Kevin Hildreth (Jennifer); and three great-grandchildren, Abby Williams, Max Williams and Kati Hildreth.
Mrs. Howard was born November 30, 1925 in Carrollton, Alabama to the late James F. McCool and Mary Pritchett McCool. She was a retired employee of Beneke Corporation in Columbus, Miss.
Pallbearers will be Chris Hildreth, Kevin Hildreth, Max Williams, Butch Hildreth, Wayne Hildreth and Rob Finley.
Honorary pallbearers are her Two Rivers neighbors and Aliceville Manor Nursing Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020