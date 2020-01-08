Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flossie Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flossie “Lucy” Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flossie “Lucy” Howard Obituary
COLUMBUS, MISS. - Flossie "Lucy" Howard, age 94, of Columbus, Miss., died January 7, 2020 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Tabernacle Cemetery in Ethelsville, Ala. with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Howard; her parents and ten siblings.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha Hildreth and husband, Jimmy; sister, Odell Herron; two grandchildren, Chris Hildreth (Kristy) and Kevin Hildreth (Jennifer); and three great-grandchildren, Abby Williams, Max Williams and Kati Hildreth.
Mrs. Howard was born November 30, 1925 in Carrollton, Alabama to the late James F. McCool and Mary Pritchett McCool. She was a retired employee of Beneke Corporation in Columbus, Miss.
Pallbearers will be Chris Hildreth, Kevin Hildreth, Max Williams, Butch Hildreth, Wayne Hildreth and Rob Finley.
Honorary pallbearers are her Two Rivers neighbors and Aliceville Manor Nursing Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flossie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -