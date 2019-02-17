MCCALLA – Flossie Ruth Chastain Brackner, age 89, of McCalla, Ala., died February 16, 2019, at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Glover and Rev. Larry Sumrall officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie E. Brackner, Sr.; father, Oscar Emmet Chastain, Sr.; mother, Addie Parsons Chastain; daughter, Karen Brackner Reed; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Brackner; three sisters; and four brothers.

Survivors include her son, Jimmie Brackner, Jr. (Nancy); son-in-law, Wayne Reed; sister, Lillian Chastain Turner; grandchildren, Christy Herron (Kevin), Alecia Price (Johnny), Kimberly Brackner and Allison Wells (Josh); great-grandchildren, Alexa Herron, Emma Price, Ella Price and Caden Herron; and two great-great-grandchildren, Raegan and Piper Wells.

Flossie Brackner, known to most as Maw Maw, went to her heavenly home on February 16, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many people.

Flossie was married for 68 years to the love of her life. Jay and Flossie set an example for all couples by placing God first. Their love was indisputable. We know that she is at peace in her eternal home surrounded by loved ones and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Herron, Caden Herron, Johnny Price, Jr., Allen Chastain, Johnny Price, Sr., Kenny Herring and Austin Herring.

Honorary pallbearers are members of Hepzibah Baptist Church and the staff at Forest Manor Rehab and Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider taking time to pray, tell others that you love them and spend time with your family. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary