TUSCALOOSA - Floyd Patton Turner, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 11, 2020 at home. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Bethel Presbyterian with Dr. Mark McCormick and Rev. Neil McCarter officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Powell Turner; son, Dennis Ray "Denny" Turner; parents, Newt and Kittie Turner; siblings, Russell, Roy and Marvin Turner, and Mary Ruth Channel.
Survivors include his daughters, Roxanne Spurgin (Carl); sons, Scott Turner (Terri), Mark Turner and Chris Turner; grandchildren, Lee Turner (Sarah) and their children, Scarlet, Violet, Shores "Big John"; Tyler Turner and his children, Alexis and Dylan; Maranda Morales and her children, Dominic and Tatianna; Mark Turner Jr., and his children, Lexi, Lilly and Ella; Eliot Turner and Sylvia Turner; and former daughter-in-law, Amy Hatfield.
Floyd served in the United States Navy in the submarine unit during the beginning of the Korean War. Floyd retired from The Tuscaloosa Fire Department in 1998 as a Lieutenant with 35 years of service.
He was a jack of all trades and was a hard worker. He and Virginia enjoyed traveling and tailgating with the Tide, Alabama Football and Alabama Softball. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be his nephews: Johnny, Robert and Ricky Turner and Dale and Larry Ellison.
Honorary pallbearers are the Tuscaloosa Fire Department.
The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for the excellent and loving care, Jess Whatley (nurse) and Kayley Pendergrass (aide). They would also like to thank his loving and caring caregivers, Brenda Hannah and Emily Beams, for helping him enjoy his last months and days on Earth.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 14, 2020