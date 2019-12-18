Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances McAdory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ann Kay McAdory


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Ann Kay McAdory Obituary
GREENSBORO - On December 9, 2019, Frances Ann Kay McAdory of Greensboro, Ala., went to her eternal home at the age of 86.
She was born on November 29, 1933 to Leonard Chester and Eunice Elizabeth Inglis Kay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dr. Wallace C. McAdory, Jr. M.D.; her sister, Mary Elizabeth Vaughn; and her brother, William Kay.
She is survived by her sons, Wallace C. McAdory, III and John Kennon McAdory of Greensboro and Douglas Kay McAdory or Northport; and her brother, Larry Kay. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katelyn Pate and Julia Kay McAdory; and great-grandchildren, Baker Wallace Pate and Barrett James Pate.
Graveside funeral services for family only were held at Oakwood Cemetery on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Doug Jolly officiating and Kirk Funeral Homes directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewis & Faye Manderson Cancer Center, 809 University Blvd East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -