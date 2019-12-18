|
|
GREENSBORO - On December 9, 2019, Frances Ann Kay McAdory of Greensboro, Ala., went to her eternal home at the age of 86.
She was born on November 29, 1933 to Leonard Chester and Eunice Elizabeth Inglis Kay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dr. Wallace C. McAdory, Jr. M.D.; her sister, Mary Elizabeth Vaughn; and her brother, William Kay.
She is survived by her sons, Wallace C. McAdory, III and John Kennon McAdory of Greensboro and Douglas Kay McAdory or Northport; and her brother, Larry Kay. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katelyn Pate and Julia Kay McAdory; and great-grandchildren, Baker Wallace Pate and Barrett James Pate.
Graveside funeral services for family only were held at Oakwood Cemetery on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Doug Jolly officiating and Kirk Funeral Homes directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewis & Faye Manderson Cancer Center, 809 University Blvd East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 18, 2019