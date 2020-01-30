Home

Frances Bagwell Patterson Obituary
BIRMINGHAM - Frances Bagwell Patterson, age 96, of Birmingham, Ala., passed away on January 27, 2020 at Brookdale University Park SNF. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Patterson; parents, Wiley and Alma Bagwell; brothers, Marion and James; sisters, Ruby, Helon, Sarah and Mary.
Survivors include her son, Mark Polson, Robert Patterson and Will Patterson; brother, Robert Bagwell; grandchildren, David Patterson, Jacob Polson and Whitney Polson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 30, 2020
