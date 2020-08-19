COTTONDALE - Jesus opened his arms to our loving and precious mother, Frances Smith-Gerhart, on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Mother was born in Cottondale, Alabama, on April 24, 1937, to the late Samuel Duncan and Susie Strickland. She was also the cherished sister of the late Irene Osmore of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Frances is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Gerhart Sr., of New Orleans, Louisiana; four daughters, Glenda F. Rabito (Ted) of Picayune, Mississippi; Brenda K. Smith of Picayune, Mississippi; Janice Joyner (Chris) of Camden, South Carolina; Teresa Daniels (Robert) of Pensacola, Florida; and two stepchildren by marriage, Robert Gerhart Jr., (Jerry), and Robyn Soileau (Joseph) of New Orleans, Louisiana, whom she loved as her own.

She was a devoted mom, beloved grandmother, and proud great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens Chapel, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Family viewing is at 12:00 noon, public viewing at 1 p.m., chapel service at 2 p.m., and graveside service at 2:30 p.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store