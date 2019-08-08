Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Frances "Frankie" Wallace Guyer

Frances "Frankie" Wallace Guyer Obituary
MARRERO, LA. - Frances "Frankie" Wallace Guyer, age 73, of Marrero, La., passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Joseph Wallace and Mary Sophia Gertsner.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Glynn Guyer of Northport; and son, Ronald Lynn Guyer, II of Northport.
Private family services will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to a local charity of your choice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 8, 2019
