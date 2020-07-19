TUSCALOOSA – Frances Geraldine "Gerry" Glisson died peacefully on May 7, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. She was born July 7, 1927, in Tuscaloosa, the daughter of Joe and Mary Colburn.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Charles Glisson (married to Dr. Joyce Feld) and Dr. Joe Glisson (married to Jackie Turner); two grandchildren, Matthew Feld Glisson and Erin Feld Glisson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Franklin Colburn, her mother, Mary Hobson Colburn; and three brothers, Leo Thomas Colburn, Vance W. Colburn and Robert P. Colburn, all of whom rest beside her in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

Gerry was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School, retired from the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Tuscaloosa, and a longtime resident of the University of Alabama Capstone Village. Gerry cherished her immediate and extended family, lifelong friends from Tuscaloosa, and the friends she made in Capstone Village. She was one of the first residents of Capstone Village, and for well over a decade enjoyed being a part of the UA community and expressed particular appreciation for the Capstone staff. Gerry was a loving mother, proud grandmother, devoted aunt and loyal friend who will be greatly missed.







