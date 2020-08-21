1/1
Frances Johnston Tidwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTHPORT - Frances Johnston Tidwell, age 81, of Northport, passed away August 19, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at Carroll's Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Alan Roggli officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Burial will follow at Studdard's Crossroads Cemetery in Fayette, Ala. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, John Billy "Bill" Tidwell; son, Johnny Wayne Tidwell; brothers, Bruce Johnston and Trenton Johnston; and parents, Arlie Johnston and Martha Robinson Johnston.
Her survivors include her daughter, Karan Tidwell Thompson (James) of Gulf Shores, Ala.; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Chris Tidwell of Holt, Ala.; grandchildren, Russell Wayne "Rusty" Tidwell (Carman) of Northport, Ala. and Kerry Wayne Tidwell of Holt, Ala.; great- grandchildren, Jacob Connor Creel, Savannah Christine Tidwell, Johnathan Dylan Tidwell, and Noah Mason Tidwell; sisters-in-law, Barbara Johnston of Carbon Hill, Ala. and Vera Nell Sands of Bankston, Ala.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends she holds dear to her heart.
Frances was born in Walker County Alabama, but, lived in Northport most of her life where she was a long-time member of Carroll's Creek Baptist Church. Her passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren where over the years she taught them how to cook, sew, raise a garden, and above all know the love of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carroll's Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Carroll's Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved