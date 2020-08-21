NORTHPORT - Frances Johnston Tidwell, age 81, of Northport, passed away August 19, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at Carroll's Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Alan Roggli officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Burial will follow at Studdard's Crossroads Cemetery in Fayette, Ala. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, John Billy "Bill" Tidwell; son, Johnny Wayne Tidwell; brothers, Bruce Johnston and Trenton Johnston; and parents, Arlie Johnston and Martha Robinson Johnston.

Her survivors include her daughter, Karan Tidwell Thompson (James) of Gulf Shores, Ala.; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Chris Tidwell of Holt, Ala.; grandchildren, Russell Wayne "Rusty" Tidwell (Carman) of Northport, Ala. and Kerry Wayne Tidwell of Holt, Ala.; great- grandchildren, Jacob Connor Creel, Savannah Christine Tidwell, Johnathan Dylan Tidwell, and Noah Mason Tidwell; sisters-in-law, Barbara Johnston of Carbon Hill, Ala. and Vera Nell Sands of Bankston, Ala.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends she holds dear to her heart.

Frances was born in Walker County Alabama, but, lived in Northport most of her life where she was a long-time member of Carroll's Creek Baptist Church. Her passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren where over the years she taught them how to cook, sew, raise a garden, and above all know the love of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.





