GORDO - Frances Marion Price Burkhalter, age 90, of Gordo, Ala., died at her home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Gordo First United Methodist Church with Reverend Donly Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Gordo City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior and immediately following the service.
Mrs. Burkhalter was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Burkhalter; parents, George and Kathryn Price; brother, Louie Price; sister, Elise Price Housel; and nephew, Ralph Housel Jr.
She is survived by daughter, Kathy Baldwin (Bill) of Cochran, Ga.; son, Scott Burkhalter (Jennifer) of Corning, N.Y.; granddaughter, Ellie Baldwin of Athens, Ga.; and nieces, Beth Housel Mitchell (Jim and Daniel) of Gordo, Ala., Marion Housel of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; sister-in-law, Martha Marler of Northport, Ala.; and loved nieces and nephews.
She married Robert Burkhalter of Gordo, and they enjoyed over forty years of marriage. She spent fifty-three years working at First National Bank (formerly Bank of Gordo) in several capacities. At the time of her retirement, she was the Executive Vice President. She loved her job and considered her co-workers and customers dear friends and extended family. An active member of Gordo First United Methodist Church, she was a member of the Ruth Corr Sunday School class, Glenn Pate's Bible Study group, and the Young at Heart group. Mrs. Burkhalter loved to travel and went on many trips with the L.L.L. Club of First National Bank. She spent her last years at home cared for by loving caregivers and friends: Jane Ammons, Bonnie Vails, Donna Hamilton, Landy Plymon, Delphine Hughes, and Amedisys Hospice.
Pallbearers are Ken Bailey, Danny Ray Trull, Glenn Pate, Robert Sellers, Max Wiginton, Newell Moss, Keith Price and Daniel Mitchell.
Honorary pallbearers will be First National Bank past and present employees, Ruth Corr Sunday School class, Young at Heart, Glenn's bible study group, Beatrice Jenkins, Ruby King, Jeri Junkins, Rex and Connie Perkins, Larry and Julia Culpepper, Junior and Ann Baker, Randy Burgess and Tenza Housel.
Memorials may be made to Gordo First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 343, Gordo, AL 35466 or a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019