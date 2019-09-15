Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Cottondale United Methodist Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Cottondale United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Marion Setser Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Marion Setser Johnson Obituary
COTTONDALE - Frances Marion Setser Johnson "MawMaw", age 85, of Cottondale, Alabama, went to meet and be with her Lord and Savior and loved ones on September 13, 2019.
Services will be Monday, September 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Cottondale United Methodist Church with the Rev Jeremiah Wilson, Rev. Charles Herron and Rev. Neal Hodo officiating. Burial will follow in Cottondale Community Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. The family will have visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
Download Now