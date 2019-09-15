|
COTTONDALE - Frances Marion Setser Johnson "MawMaw", age 85, of Cottondale, Alabama, went to meet and be with her Lord and Savior and loved ones on September 13, 2019.
Services will be Monday, September 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Cottondale United Methodist Church with the Rev Jeremiah Wilson, Rev. Charles Herron and Rev. Neal Hodo officiating. Burial will follow in Cottondale Community Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. The family will have visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 15, 2019