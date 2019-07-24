|
|
RINGGOLD, GA. - Frances Maxine Grayson, age 86, of Ringgold, Ga., formerly of Aliceville, Ala., died July 19, 2019 at Hospice of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tenn. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Reform First Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. George McLaurine officiating.
She is survived by three sons, Ben Grayson (Kathy) of Gordo, Ala., Greg Grayson of Ringgold, Ga. and Hank Grayson (Donna) of Newnan, Ga.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 24, 2019