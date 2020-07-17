1/
Frances Riley
1931 - 2020
NORTHPORT - Frances Riley, a longtime Northport resident, passed away July 15, 2020 in Madison, Miss. Frances was born December 12, 1931 to William Edward Banks and Ida Mae (Greenwood) Banks
She was preceded by husband, Lt. Col. Harold L. Riley; and sister, Lorine Barnett; survived by brother, Joe H. Banks.
She loved to travel and particularly enjoyed seeing polar bears.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
July 16, 2020
Al Banks
Family
