NORTHPORT - Frances Riley, a longtime Northport resident, passed away July 15, 2020 in Madison, Miss. Frances was born December 12, 1931 to William Edward Banks and Ida Mae (Greenwood) Banks
She was preceded by husband, Lt. Col. Harold L. Riley; and sister, Lorine Barnett; survived by brother, Joe H. Banks.
She loved to travel and particularly enjoyed seeing polar bears.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 17, 2020.