Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Visitation
Following Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Frances Ruth Elmore


1944 - 2019
Frances Ruth Elmore Obituary
NORTHPORT - Frances Ruth Elmore, age 75, of Northport, Ala., passed away December 25, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ronald Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Gene "Buck" Elmore; sisters, Sue Lynn and Jeanette Page; and son-in-law, Steve Barron.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Fuller (Jerry); son, Harold Gene Elmore, Jr. (Glenda); sisters, Charlotte Elmore and Caroline Patrick; brothers, Lamar Hamner and Dwight Hamner; grandchildren, Shelby Elmore (Ben) and Brody Fuller; and great-grandchild, Noah Palmer.
Frances was born November 11, 1944 to Verner and Ruby Booth Hamner. She was retired from Heritage Health Care as a nursing assistant. Frances loved life. She loved making others laugh. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Honorary pallbearers are Amedisys Hospice, Shashana Brewington, Veronica Spencer, Patricia Lawson and Lisa Thomas with Blessed Hands Sitter Service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019
